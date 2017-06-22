Continuing Aaron Raines legacy



RICHMOND, Va. – Prince George High School graduate Aaron Raines aspired to be a positive influence. At the age of 15 she published her first novel, moved to New York City for college and created a mentorship foundation ‘Think P.I.N.K. For Life’ to educate and encourage young women. At the age of 22 Aaron passed away, but her memory lives on. Aaron’s mother Patricia Raines and sister Shaniah joined us during our LIVE show to tell us more about they are keeping ‘Think P.I.N.K. For Life’ going and growing to commemorate Aaron. ‘Think P.I.N.K. For Life’ is hosting a scholarship fundraiser on Saturday, July 1st from 9 am to 2 pm at the Arts Community Center in Midlothian. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/ThinkPink4Life/, http://www.blurb.com/b/1639995-teenage-love-affair and https://www.gofundme.com/ThinkPink4Life