AMBER Alert: Virginia girl could be in extreme danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – An AMBER Alert was issued for four-year-old Kimberly Jane Long. She was last seen on View Drive in Smyth County, Virginia late Wednesday night.

She may be traveling in a 1998 maroon Toyota Tacoma with VA license plate VWA 4004 towards Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police.

"She is believed to be in extreme danger and likely abducted by Joel Dee Long, 26, who was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with denim jeans," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "Joel Long is 6 feet 1 inch, weighs 180 lbs and has hazel eyes and short brown hair."

Kimberly is 3 feet in height, weighs 38 lbs and has hazel eyes with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and denim shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office (276) 783-7204 or call 911.