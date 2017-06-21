Woman shot in the back in Petersburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting after a woman was shot in the back Tuesday evening in a Petersburg neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Hinton Street, near Washington Street.

Crime Insider sources say the woman claims she caught a ride with a stranger and a random bullet came through the car and hit her in the back.

She says the driver then dumped her out of the car to wait for police to arrive.

The female victim was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment. There is no word on her condition at this time.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting or a possible suspect at this time. This was the second on two shooting in Petersburg Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened in a shootout at the intersection of Ferndale Avenue and Grigg Street.

Anyone with information about the Hinton Street shooting is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.