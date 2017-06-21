Carjackers remove child from Chesterfield car

Bicyclist struck near McDonald’s
Posted 2:23 pm, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 02:26PM, June 21, 2017

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two carjackers removed a child from the car they stole from outside a Chesterfield apartment complex, according to police.

“It was reported that an adult female victim was getting into her vehicle when she was approached by two suspects, one of whom demanded that she exit her vehicle and displayed what appeared to be a firearm,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said about the June 18 crime on Squire Hill Court.

The carjackers would not take no for an answer when the woman refused to give up her Hyundai.

“The second suspect removed the victim’s daughter, age 3, from the vehicle, and then removed the adult female victim from the vehicle. The suspects then fled in the vehicle,” police said. “Neither the adult female nor her daughter were injured.”

Police described the carjackers as black men between 18 and 20 years old. Both men were described as 5’8″ tall.

One man was wearing a ball cap, a back pack, blue jeans, and a green shirt, police said. The other wore blue jeans, a white shirt, a backpack, and a ball cap.

The crime was reported at 8:10 a.m.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.