Seafood delight with Shrimp & Scallops

Posted 2:28 pm, June 21, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan Favorite Chef Tom Schumaker from Commonwealth Senior Living was back in our kitchen this morning and walked us through the steps of creating his easy to make, Summer Shrimp and Scallops entrée. For more information you can visit https://www.commonwealthal.com

Summer Shrimp & Scallops
327 Calories
Yield (4) Servings

Ingredients:
•    1 pound fresh peeled and deveined shrimp
•    1 pound fresh sea scallops
•    2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
•    2 tbsp fresh basil
•    1 small garlic clove minced
•    juice of one lemon
•    1/4 cup cut spring onions
•    1 cup fresh cherry tomatoes (rough cut)
•    1/2 cup white wine (your favorite)
•    salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:
In a large skillet heat olive oil, minced garlic, fresh basil and spring onions. Add scallops and shrimp until shrimp turns pink. Add cherry tomatoes and juice from the lemon. Deglaze pan with white wine, add salt and pepper to taste.

Serve:
Serve over a bed of pasta, rice or salad if desired.