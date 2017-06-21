Richmond gas department rebrands to compete against other fuel sources

RICHMOND, Va. — Mayor Levar Stoney helped announce the name change of the city’s natural gas division to Richmond Gas Works at a press conference at City Hall Wednesday morning.

Stoney along with members of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities also unveiled a new logo to members of the media that will begin rolling out throughout the summer.

“Richmond Gas Works is more than a utility; the people here keep the Richmond region running,” Stoney said. “A stronger Richmond Gas Works makes for a more powerful and profitable region. I am pleased with this new direction and eager to see the organization continue its growing impact on the region.”

Bob Steidel, Director of the Department of Public Utilities, said the new branding process started when former-Mayor Dwight Jones approved for the funding for a marketing and strategy plan in 2015.

“We know that customers have options when it comes to their energy needs,” Steidel said. “We want to make sure customers are informed about their options and have a positive customer experience every time they interact with Richmond Gas Works.”

The name change was aimed to reflect the Richmond region as a whole and not just Richmond, according to officials. The gas utility serves Henrico County and northern Chesterfield County as well as the City of Richmond.

Steidel said the new branding will also help the department better compete with other energy sources, like electricity.

“This is an innovative move for the natural gas division and a strategic way to remind and educate consumers that they have can a choice when it comes to their energy provider,” Steidel said.

In addition to new advertising and a new website, gas customers can expect to see the new brand on employee uniforms and fleet vehicles. Account numbers will remain the same and billing cycles will not change, according to a press release.