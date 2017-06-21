× Michael Vick’s father one of 12 indicted in Hampton Roads drug bust

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s father was one of 12 indicted Wednesday for his involvement in a heroin conspiracy.

Michael Vick’s aunt, Tina Vick confirmed to affiliate WTKR that 55-year-old Michael Boddie is Vick’s father.

Boddie was charged along with 11 others for their role in conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1000 grams or more of heroin, the Department of Justice said.

Some also face additional charges of money laundering, maintain drug involved premises, use of a communication facility and possession of a firearm during drug trafficking.

Full list of those indicted:

66-year-old William Arthur Joe, Hampton

aka “Pops”, “Unc”, “Rudy K”

39-year-old Marcus Lawrence Joe, Norfolk

aka “Mark”, “Lil Cuzo”

35-year-old Louis Sean McBride, Virginia Beach

aka “Lou”

27-year-old Michael Paul Jones, Hampton

aka “Mike”, “Homeboy”

40-year-old Phillip Henderson Joe, Hampton

aka “Fat Boy”, “Phil”

50-year-old Anthony Ray Stubbs, Hampton

aka “Butch”

49-year-old Arnold Burgess, Hampton

aka “True”, “Nephew”, “T”

55-year-old Michael Dwayne Boddie, Hampton

aka “Vick”

44-year-old Joseph Edward Massie, Hampton

aka “Fat Joe”, “J”

37-year-old Edward Henry Latimer, III, Hampton

aka “Eddie”

25-year-old Candace Faith White, West Point

aka “Candy”

33-year-old Kathy Lee Horsley, Hampton

aka “Kath”

Click here to see the entire list of individual charges and details about the conspiracy.