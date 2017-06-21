Man shot inside of South Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating after a man was shot inside of an apartment on Richmond’s Southside Tuesday night, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said police received a call for a man shot inside of a second floor unit at Ashton Square apartments, in the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard.

The male victim was transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Crime Insider sources say the victim suffered a graze wound to the head.

Police have not released any additional information on the incident or a potential suspect at this time.

