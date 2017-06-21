Neighborhood violence leaves Petersburg families fearing for their lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police continue to look for a gold or silver Chevrolet Lumina believed to be involved in a Tuesday evening shootout. Neighbors near Grigg and Church streets said they saw two vehicles pull up beside each other. People in the vehicle opened their windows and opened fire.

Children were playing nearby when the gunfire erupted.

"This is ridiculous. Children can’t even play. You’re not safe anywhere," Cynthia Sykes, whose grandchildren were playing outside at the time, said.

A Lincoln Navigator involved in the shootout crashed into a side yard across from St. Paul’s Baptist Church.

A man was found shot in the leg nearby. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said he was not cooperating with investigators, so they do not have a lot of information about what led to the shooting or who was involved.

Robert Keen Sr. was in his backyard when he heard the gunshots.

"Somebody could've gotten killed, a little kid or something. For no reason at all," Keen said. "Used to be 27 years ago, a beautiful neighborhood. Some place lovely to live in. Now, you fear for your life and the stuff going on out here. Shooting up and down the street."

Police planned to increase patrols in the area, with a focus on Elm and Church streets.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.