Hopewell woman dies after canoe gets stuck in James River

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — A Hopewell woman died after her canoe got stuck and then overturned in the James River, according to the Virginia Department of Games and Inland Fisheries.

Deborah G. Stacil, 58, was riding with another woman Tuesday afternoon in Buckingham County when their canoe got caught sideways and pushed up on a log, according to the preliminary incident report.

“The canoe began to fill with water and overturned, trapping one of the occupants under the canoe,” the report read. “Three individual were able to cut the canoe free retrieving the victim and then proceeded to give CPR. The victim was taken by med-flight to [the hospital].”

The investigation into the incident remained ongoing.

This is a developing story. Witnesses and friends of the victim can send news tips and photos here.