Missing man last seen walking into woods

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Audie Mason walked into the woods near his Dinwiddie County group home Monday night.

The 58-year-old man with dementia has not been seen since.

The group home is located along the 15000 block of Keelers Mill Road in the DeWitt area of Dinwiddie.

Mason was described as being 5’5” tall and weighing 176 pounds.

“The only clothing description that investigators have at this time is that he was wearing glasses and a green baseball cap with a crown emblem on the side,” a Dinwiddie Sheriff’s spokesman said. “He is in need of his medication, which he left behind at the group home.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-3755 or Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.