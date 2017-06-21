Armed robbery suspects arrested in Chester Martin’s parking lot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Multiple suspects are in police custody after an armed robbery in Chesterfield County.

Police said the incident started Wednesday evening when a group of people said they were robbed at gunpoint near Executive Drive in Chester.

Those victims gave police a vehicle description of the suspects involved.

Police said an alert officer spotted the vehicle at short time later turning into the parking lot of Martin’s, located in the Bermuda Square shopping center in the 12600 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.

Photos sent to the CBS 6 newsroom shows a suspect surrounded by Chesterfield Police officers with their guns drawn. The suspect, who had his hands up, surrendered to police and was arrested.

Crime Insider sources say several people inside the car were arrested.

Investigators confirm that they are not looking for any additional suspects in the robbery.

Police said their investigation in ongoing and charges are pending for the suspects.