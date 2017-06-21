× 15th Annual Richmond Vegetarian Festival

RICHMOND, Va–

It is one of Richmond’s most popular festivals, the Annual Richmond Vegetarian Festival celebrates its 15th Anniversary. The festival is Saturday, June 24, from noon – 6 pm in the Azalea Gardens in Bryan Park. There you’ll find some of the most delicious food, interesting speakers and entertainers, cooking demonstrations, music, children’s activities and fun for everyone. Admission is free and dogs (leashed and vaccinated) are welcome.

Over 35 restaurants will serve some of their tastiest and most diverse cuisine, from Goatocado and Carytown Burgers and Fries, to Thai (Ginger Thai Taste and Thai Top Ten), African (Nile Ethiopian and Africanne on Main), Indian (India K’Raja), and vegan sushi (Sticky Rice) as well as sweet treats. There will also be vendors with a variety of cruelty-free goods and services, ranging from clothes and jewelry to massages and soap. Nonprofit organizations will also be on hand, providing information about ways to help animals, improve the environment and create a better world. For directions and more information visit www.veggiefest.org.