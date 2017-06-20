× Two dogs die in Chesterfield house fire while third is rescued

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va.– Fire crews arrived Tuesday morning to find heavy black smoke coming from all sides of a home in the 15700 block of North Rhodes Lane.

The homeowner told the first arriving police officer that her three dogs were still in the house. The officer was able to pull two of the dogs from the house but unfortunately, they died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters rescued the third dog from the home and provided oxygen via a pet mask. The dog was then transported to a local veterinarian.

It took crews approximately 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

The Chesterfield County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in the utility room as a result of a malfunction in the electrical panel.