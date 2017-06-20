Woman investigating late-night noise is shot with her own gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was shot with her own gun after she investigated a late-night noise, according to Orange County investigators.

The woman called 911 early Tuesday, about 2 a.m., to report the shooting.

She told 911 dispatchers she heard a "bunch of noise and saw a light" near her Towering Oak Court home in the Wilderness Shores subdivision.

"[She] then reported that she was confronted by a male subject who shot her with her own firearm before fleeing the scene," an Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. "Residents of the subdivision are believed to be safe at this point as it appears the shooter has fled the scene."

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Her condition has not yet been released.

Investigators have not released information about the suspect in this shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.