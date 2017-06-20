The Kitchen Magician’s Thai Coconut Soup

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Caterer Ausar AriAnkh, owner of “The Kitchen Magician Catering Company”, enjoys infusing fresh herbs and spices into his delicious flavor packed recipes. He made a return visit to the Virginia This Morning kitchen and showed us the secret behind creating his Thai Coconut Soup. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/kitchenmagiciancatering/

Thai Coconut Soup

Serves 4

1 can (14 oz.) coconut milk

14 oz. Vegetable broth

1 Tablespoon of fresh minced ginger

1 stalk fresh lemongrass cut in 1-in. pieces

1 cup sliced Shitake mushrooms

1 cup sliced Crimini Mushrooms

1 cup small broccoli florets

½ cup small diced red Pepper

½ cup fine diced onion

2 cloves of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of Olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon of minced lime zest

1 teaspoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

1 teaspoon Thai chili paste

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

¼ cup Scallions

Instructions

In a medium saucepan on high heat add olive. Once pan is very hot add onions and garlic and sauté until caramelized. Add mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes, once mushrooms are cooked add red pepper, coconut milk, broth, ginger, soy sauce and lemongrass and bring to boil over high heat. Add lime juice, sugar, and chili paste. Reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Add broccoli and let it cook for 5 minutes. Discard lemongrass before serving. Garnish servings with basil, scallions and cilantro.