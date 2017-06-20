Richmond firefighters battle fire at Walgreens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fire crews extinguished a fire that burned at Walgreens, at 5122 Hull Street Road, in south Richmond.

The initial 911 call was made at about 5:35 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and fire were visible from the front of building.

When CBS 6 crews arrived around 6 a.m., smoke was still pouring from the roof of the building.

It is unknown at this time where the fire started.

Fire crews on scene indicated no one was injured in the fire.

The fire was marked under control at about 6:38 a.m.

Traffic in the area, along both Hull Street Road and Warwick Road, is being impacted by the emergency response to the fire.

