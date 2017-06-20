Petersburg City Council votes to hire new city manager

PETERSBURG, Va. – Petersburg City Council unanimously voted to hire Aretha Ferrell-Benavides as the city’s new city manager on Tuesday night.

Ferrell-Benavides was most recently the City Manager for the City of Glenn Heights, a suburb of Dallas, Texas.

The native of Fort Worth, Texas has a total of 25 years of professional experience in city government, including serving as the CEO for the District of Columbia Department of Parks and Recreation and the Assistant County Administrator for Los Alamos County, New Mexico.

Ferrell-Benavides has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

She will start as Petersburg’s new city manager on July 10.

Ferrell-Benavides will be formally introduced during a press conference Wednesday June 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. at City Hall.