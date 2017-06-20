× Former Fan office building near VCU will become mixed-use apartments

RICHMOND, Va. — A former office space in the Fan is getting a mixed-use makeover.

Richmond-based Eck Enterprises is gutting its former Eck Supply Co. headquarters at 6 S. Harvie St. to make way for retail spaces and apartments, general manager Keith Steger said.

He said Eck is targeting a first quarter 2018 delivery for the $3 million, 0.84-acre redevelopment.

“The project has been more than a year in the making,” he said.

Eck Supply vacated the property in December 2015 after the electrical supplier and distributor was purchased that July by North Carolina-based Sonepar USA for an undisclosed amount.

