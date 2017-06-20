Come enjoy the Tony-Award winning play ‘In the Heights’

RICHMOND, Va. – Lin-Manual Miranda’s name has become synonymous with Broadway thanks to his smash hit “Hamilton,” but before that there was ‘In the Heights’ Miranda’s first hit written nearly ten years ago. The high-spirited, Latin infused musical is the latest offering from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, and Director Nathaniel Shaw along with Choreographer Karla Garcia and Actor Shea Gomez shared a preview. Shea also serenaded us with a song. The curtain rises Friday, June 23rd with performances continuing through July, 30th at the November Theatre Previews of the play take place on Wednesday, June 21st and Thursday, June 22nd. For show times and ticket information please visit https://va-rep.org/.