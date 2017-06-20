Hooded man carrying knife robs Hanover store

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A man wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt over his head, like a hood, is wanted to robbing a Hanover convenience store.

The man approached a store employee, displayed a knife, and took money from the store, Hanover investigators said.

The crime was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect was described as a white man, wearing a black t-shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.