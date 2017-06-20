× Air Force Base drug bust includes ‘Breaking Bad’ twist

OKLAHOMA CITY — A gate inspection at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma revealed 715 pounds of raw marijuana, as well as thousands of containers of marijuana oil.

The driver, identified as 59-year-old Ashot Grigoryan, was on probation in Missouri on a previous trafficking case, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward said.

On Thursday, a narcotics agent on military duty with the Air Force inspected the tractor-trailer, which revealed duffel bags and 35 boxes of marijuana and oil, he said.

The marijuana, which investigators think was being trafficked from Pasadena, Calif. to New Jersey, was hidden among about $25,000 worth of frozen chicken, Woodward said.

In the fictional hit television series “Breaking Bad,” the drug methamphetamine was hidden and trafficked in trucks used by the fictional fast food chicken chain Los Pollos Hermanos.

Grigoryan was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of trafficking in a controlled dangerous substance and maintaining a vehicle for drug activity, Woodward said.

Grigoryan was released on $45,000 bail, jailers said.