78-year-old man arrested for possession of child pornography

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 78-year-old Chesterfield County man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Frank Holgate was allegedly in possession of child pornography on an electronic device belonging to him. He was arrested on Wednesday June, 14.

Holgate has been charged with possession of obscene material, child pornography.