11,000 without power as strong storms move through Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. – Thousands of homes and businesses in Central Virginia are without power after a batch of strong and severe storms moved through the area Monday afternoon.

Dominion Virginia Power reports more than 11,000 Richmond area residents are without power. A majority of the outages are located in Richmond, Chesterfield Hanover and Henrico counties.

Power outages as of 7:00 p.m.:

Richmond: 3,301

Chesterfield: 2,224

Hanover: 3,392

Henrico: 2,286

Stay away from all downed trees and downed wires. You can’t tell if a power line is energized by looking. If the power line is energized, the tree may be energized too. Call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report downed wire. False reporting delays restoration and can put people in harm’s way, so please only report downed wire if you see it.

Report outages on any mobile device at dom.com or by calling 1-866-366-4357.