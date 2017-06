× Taj Rashad Bullock reported missing in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have asked for helping finding a missing man.

Taj Rashad Bullock, 25, was last seen on June 10, in eastern Henrico, police said.

Bullock was described as a 5’8″ black man who weighs 165 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Bullock was asked to call Henrico Police 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

