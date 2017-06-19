Surveillance video shows thief swiping package off Richmond porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect captured on surveillance video stealing a package in the Three Chopt neighborhood earlier in June.

The incident happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Police said the male suspect walked up to the front door of a residence in the 600 block of St. Christopher’s Road and took two packages from the porch. The suspect then returned to the same residence around midnight the next morning taking additional packages.

The suspect was last seen walking toward St. Christopher’s School, off of St. Christopher's Road.

He is described as a white male with short brown hair, clean shaven, and in his late-30s to early-40s. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball hat, light blue or grey T-Shirt, blue jeans and a backpack.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this incident to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.