Officials investigate allegations of Petersburg SOL test issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A joint local and state investigation is underway after possible problems with recent SOL testing in a Petersburg schools.

Petersburg school officials said the investigation began quickly.

"Petersburg City Public Schools is working with the Virginia Department of Education to Investigate accusations of testing irregularities on Standards of Learning Tests,” said Leigh Ann McKelway, Public Information Officer.

McKelway said action was taken immediately when they received the “accusations of testing improprieties” and that they take the accusations seriously.

The State Board of Education confirmed they are aware of the allegations and the investigation.

"Everybody involved in Petersburg Public Schools SOL Test received testing procedure training before students received their tests,” McKelway said. “Anyone found to have violated those testing procedures will be held accountable."

There is no word on when the investigation will wrap up or what will happen if the accusations are found to be true.