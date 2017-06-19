Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in Central Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will bring numerous showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

The time frame in the Metro Richmond area is between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather for much of the region.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DC, MD, NC, VA, WV until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/uM5BKqNNwa — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 19, 2017

Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats, but torrential rain could also be a problem, causing local flooding into the evening. It will be another very muggy afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Shower chances will remain across southeast Virginia on Tuesday, but most of our viewing area will see clouds giving way to some sunshine. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

The summer solstice occurs at 12:24 A.M. Wednesday. We`ll have somewhat ‘quieter’ weather to begin the official summer season, with a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday. The heat and humidity will ease a bit, but increase again for the end of the week. Rain chances will go up again starting Friday and lasting through next weekend.