Police identify robber killed by store clerk

VICTORIA, Va. — Police identified the robber killed by a store clerk last week in Victoria, Virginia, as 34-year-old Milton T. Gaither, of Dinwiddie.

“[Gaither] entered the Little B Convenience Store located in the 1700 block of Main Street in Victoria. Gaither was wearing a mask, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. As Gaither fled the store, shots were fired,” according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson. “Gaither ran across the parking lot and collapsed on 6th Street. He died at the scene.”

The store employee, described as a 32-year-old man, was not injured, police said.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing Monday.

“State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Victoria Police Department and Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office. State Police is also working in conjunction with the Lunenburg County Commonwealth’s Attorney,” Virginia State Police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.