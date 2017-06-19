× Violent home invasion reported in Hanover

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people were hurt in a home invasion early Monday morning in Hanover County.

Hanover deputies were called to the 10000 block of Comanche Lane at about 4:30 a.m.

“Once deputies arrived on scene they located two individuals, both with injuries,” a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesman said. “Two unknown male suspects, both with their faces covered, forced entry into the home and demanded money.”

Investigators have not yet released additional information about the suspects, nor the victims.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.