Chick-fil-A now serves Gluten-Free Bun

RICHMOND, Va. — A big change at Chick-fil-A is on the way.

The fast food restaurant now offers a Gluten-Free Bun for its gluten-free/sensitive customers.

“We know our customers are looking for more gluten-sensitive alternatives. They asked, and we listened,” Leslie Neslage, senior consultant of menu development at Chick-fil-A, said. “We heard positive feedback in test markets that the bun tastes better than some other gluten-free breads. That’s because instead of rice flower, we’ve made the bun with more premium ingredients like quinoa and amaranth.”

The 150-calorie bun costs an additional $1.15.

“While individually packaged and certified free of gluten, guests will be required to assemble their own sandwiches to reduce risk of cross-contamination. Chick-fil-A kitchens are not gluten-free,” a company spokesperson said. “The new bun, which is now available in restaurants nationwide can be ordered with any of Chick-fil-A’s sandwich.”

