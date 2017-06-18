Police ID man killed in triple shooting near 17th Street Farmers’ Market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police released the name of the man killed in a triple shooting near the 17th Street Farmers’ Market early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of North 17th and East Franklin Streets for a report of two people down just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The pair were transported to a local hospital.

While units were still at the scene, police received another call for a person shot.

That third victim, a 26-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, was transported to an area hospital in a personal vehicle.

The victim, Robert D. Turner Jr. of the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said the Medical Examiner will determine his exact cause and manner of death.

“This shooting occurred when many patrons were leaving establishments in the Shockoe Bottom area,” Capt. James Laino said. “If you saw anything or have any information, we need to hear from you.”

Police said no additional details would be released Sunday evening and detectives called the incident a death investigation.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Bridges at 804-646-4494 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.