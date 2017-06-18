Missing U.S.S Fitzgerald Sailor from Fluvanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. --- The United States Navy confirms a Central Virginia sailor is among those missing after a destroyer is damaged by a Cargo Ship off the coast of Japan.

Family members say Dakota Rigsby of Fluvanna County may be among the bodies recovered by search teams Saturday.

According to our affiliate in Charlottesville Rigby Volunteers for the Lake Monticello Fire Department and is a graduate of Fluvanna High School.

The Navy announced Saturday night they found, "a number" of the missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald inside a flooded compartment. They have not said how many specifically and if Rigby is among them.

U.S. Officials say the bodies have been taken to a hospital in Japan for positive identification and families are being notified.

The USS Fitzgerald sustained damage after a privately operated cargo ship from the Philippines hit the ship Friday.