Muggy weekend with more scattered storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A series of slow-moving thunderstorms on Friday unleashed torrential rainfall which caused flooding, including parts of the metro and also along Route 17.

The dynamics will not be as strong or as widespread during Saturday afternoon, but there will be widely scattered storms. Due to the high humidity and slow movement of the storms, locally heavy rainfall will again be possible. Storms will fade after sunset Saturday evening.

Much of Father's Day will be dry. There is just the chance of a few storms in some locations.

A cold front will bring a high chance of thunderstorms late on Monday, especially during the evening.

Ingredients will be in place for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and very heavy rainfall are all possible.

Storms will decrease towards Tuesday morning. We will finally see a drop in the humidity Tuesday into Wednesday, but heat and humidity will both increase for the second half of the week.

