Pop-up art, live music and Father’s Day cookout at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate dad this weekend, check out Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.
That is where you will find a pop-up art display by Noah Scalin, the first artist-in-residence at the VCU School of Business.
He created a sculpture of Grace Arents, Lewis Ginter's niece, using terra cotta pots and gravel that only appears when you view it from a specific vantage point.
And there will be live music, a boat display and a buffet-style cookout on Father’s Day.
