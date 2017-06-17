When we’ll see more scattered storms this weekend
Jury deadlocks in Cosby sexual assault case
First Publix in Richmond area opens in July
Chief Durham: Social media driving youth violence
TRACK STORMS: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Pop-up art, live music and Father’s Day cookout at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Posted 6:39 pm, June 17, 2017, by , Updated at 06:43PM, June 17, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate dad this weekend, check out Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

That is where you will find a pop-up art display by Noah Scalin, the first artist-in-residence at the VCU School of Business.

He created a sculpture of Grace Arents, Lewis Ginter's niece, using terra cotta pots and gravel that only appears when you view it from a specific vantage point.

And there will be live music, a boat display and a buffet-style cookout on Father’s Day.

Photo Gallery