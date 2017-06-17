Chief Durham: Social media driving youth violence in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One day after 18-year-old Jacquesha "Billie" Clanton was shot to death during a Northside quadruple shooting, Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham is speaking out about violence among the city’s youth.

Durham told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit that he believes social media is driving the youth violence.

Clanton was the third teen to die within 10 days in the City of Richmond. So far this year, six teens have been murdered, four of those teens in double homicides.

In this particular case, Durham said the department is looking at Facebook Live videos the victim posted on Facebook the day she was killed.

CBS 6 viewed one of those videos, in which Clanton was in a car with friends. Clanton talked about wanting to know who wants to fight her.

The victim's cousin Mikayla Baylor says she's heard different stories about what happened.

"She wasn't a bad person she wasn't into a lot of drama and stuff. It's just she take up for a lot of people every scene she was there to make sure one of her friends are ok," she said.

"She didn't deserve to die at all," Baylor said, through tears.

Police said there was a fight at the location of the shooting, but it is unclear if that fight is related to the shooting.

Durham said they are still speaking to several witnesses and investigating the fatal shooting.

He said they don't have any suspects yet, but they are receiving tips from the community and hope to get more.

Clanton's death is the 35th homicide in Richmond this year. Thursday night’s shooting marks the 105th shooting in the city in 2017, compared to 76 at this time last year, according to police sources.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.