Person killed on Main Street in small town Victoria, Virginia

VICTORIA, Va. — A death investigation is underway in the town of Victoria, Virginia.

Someone was shot and killed on Main Street Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, police confirmed.

The motive behind the shooting has not been disclosed at this time, however Victoria Police Chief Keith Phillips indicated a robbery might have occurred prior to the homicide.

The shooting was reported Thursday at about 9:20 p.m. outside Little B’s Convenience Store, according to a report in the Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch.

Virginia State Police are handling the investigation which remained ongoing into Friday morning.

“We don’t normally have a lot of crime in our town,” a nearby business owner on Main Street said when asked about the violence.

Victoria is a town of about 1,700 people within Lunenburg County, Virginia — where the violent crime is low.

Recent Virginia State Police crime statistics indicated no murders and non-negligent manslaughter cases in 2014 and 2015. There was one reported in 2013.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.