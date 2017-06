× Sibley’s Bar-B-Que closed following fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va – Firefighters responded to an early morning fire at Sibley’s Bar-B-Que Friday morning.

They received the call just before 3:00 a.m. and were on scene within four minutes.

Once on scene, firefighters located the fire inside the kitchen and extinguished it.

There were no injuries during the fire. Officials say the restaurant will be closed for some time because of the damage.