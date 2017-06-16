Woman missing nearly a year may frequent Richmond homeless camps

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman missing for nearly a year who was last seen in downtown Richmond.

Richmond police said 60-year-old Kathryn I. Brady, who also goes by the alias Kathryn B. Gafvert-Wehrfritz, was last spotted by a family member in the wood line near 7th and Hospital Streets on June 26, 2016.

Additionally, police said that Brady may frequent homeless encampments in the city and that she last had contact with VCU Police on July 29 at 1213 E. Clay Street.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 8 inches tall with short blonde hair and weighing about 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees Kathryn I. Brady or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective W.E. Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

