Jacquesha ‘Billie’ Clanton, 18, dies in Northside quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – The teenage female victim who died in a Northside quadruple shooting was identified by police as Jacquesha “Billie” Clanton, 18, of the 2300 block of North 29th Street.

The call for police first stemmed from a report of a fight in the 4000 block of Old Brook Road; then gunshots were reported.

The shooting took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Police found four victims, two males and two females, who were transported to a local hospital.

Clanton succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The three remaining victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Friends and family took to social media using the expression #longlivebillie to voice their grief and shock.

Thursday night’s shooting marks the 105th shooting in the city in 2017, compared to 76 at this time last year, according to police sources.

The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective R. Wigfall at (804) 646-6769 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.