× First Publix in Richmond area opens in July; will have a Starbucks

HENRICO, Va. – Publix will open its first grocery store in the Richmond market on July 15.

In February 2016, the Florida-based company announced plans to build the location at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive. Six months later the company revealed an expansion into the market through the purchase of 10 Richmond-area MARTIN’S grocery stores, the majority located north of the James River and in the West End.

“Acquiring these 10 locations aligns with Publix’s aggressive growth plan for the commonwealth of Virginia,” Publix CEO & President Todd Jones said at the time the purchase was announced.

Seven of the 10 Martin’s stores sold to Publix are being remodeled and redeveloped during a process that will likely take six to 12 months.

Right now only the Three Chopt, Broad Street and Cary Street stores remain open. They are set to close in July.

The first eight stores to open in this area will have Starbucks inside. A spokesperson said they aren’t sure if the remaining stores will have a Starbucks.

The Publix supermarket located at 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive will welcome customers and continue passing on the Publix spirit at its grand opening scheduled for Sat., July 15, 2017, 7 a.m.

Here are the 10 Richmond-area Martin’s grocery stores purchased by Publix:

Publix 6421 Martin’s 3460 Pump Road Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6429 Martin’s 3522 West Cary Street Richmond VA 23221

Publix 6433 Martin’s 10250 Staples Mill Road Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6434 Martin’s 2250 John Rolfe Parkway Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6435 Martin’s 10150 Brook Road Glen Allen VA 23059

Publix 6438 Martin’s 13700 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112

Publix 6439 Martin’s 7035 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226

Publix 6494 Martin’s 3107 Boulevard Suite 15 Colonial Heights VA 23834

Publix 6498 Martin’s 9645 West Broad Street Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6499 Martin’s 4591 South Laburnum Ave. Richmond VA 23231