Dinwiddie County High school diploma covers misspell Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – Dinwiddie County high school graduates got an unexpected surprise Friday morning when they discovered a glaring typo on their diploma covers.

The diploma covers read “Dinwiddie County High School Dinwiddie, Virgina.”

The covers omit the final “i” in Virginia.

The school system acknowledged the mistake Friday afternoon is a Facebook post from Dinwiddie High School Principal Randall Johnson.

“Congratulations to the Class of 2017 and their families,” wrote Johnson. “As you are aware there is a spelling error on the diploma cover. We have contacted the vendor and replacement covers will be provided.”

Johnson said the school system will also send a robo-call to the Class of 2017 students and parents. He went on to say they will be contacted as soon as the issue is resolved and they receive the new covers.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this error has caused,” he wrote.

While the typo may be inconvenient, some community members had fun with the mistake.

“At least we had a good laugh,” wrote Tina Bartle in the Facebook post.

“Do we at least get to keep the covers that were messed up,” wrote Mark Gower.

“Happy graduate of Dinwiddie, Virgina 😉” wrote Jenni Hammack.