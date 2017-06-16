Arrest made in South Richmond nightclub shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to a shooting during an armed robbery at a Southside nightclub in March.

Levi King, Jr., 36, of the 2400 block of Brady Street, was taken into custody without incident in Richmond last Wednesday evening. The arrest was made by RPD’s Second Precinct Focus Mission Team.

The shooting happened at the Satellite Restaurant/nightclub on March 12.

Officers were called to the restaurant on the 4000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at 1:26 a.m. The victim reported being in the bathroom when two men attempted to rob him.

When he told the men he had no money, police said one of them men shot him in the chest.

The victim was treated at a local hospital and has since recovered following surgery.

Police said they were able to identify King as the shooter after information developed at the scene.

He has been charged Malicious Wounding and the Use of Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.