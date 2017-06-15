Where you can take kids fishing for free on Father’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia's Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is hosting the "Take a Kid Fishing" event this weekend in Dinwiddie County.

Just in time for Father’s Day, parents can take their kids fishing for free on Saturday, June 17.

Parents can bring children 12 and under to the Lake Chesdin boat landing in Dinwiddie (Dinwiddie Boat Landing) from 7 a.m. to noon.

The event will feature a casting demonstration and class, and there will also be loaner rods and reels available.

Free lunch will be provided by Cabela’s.

Dinwiddie and Petersburg Parks and Recreation are also participating in the event.

If you are interested in participating in the Take a Kid Fishing event you must register in advanced to brandon.chester@dgif.virginia.gov.