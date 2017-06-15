Virginia high school teacher arrested, accused of selling heroin near school

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth teacher was arrested Thursday for two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of selling heroin on or near school property.

Michael McCormick, 48, was arrested as result of a long term investigation with DEA agents in Norfolk.

Sources told affiliate WTKR McCormick is an algebra teacher at Norcom High School in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth School District leaders won’t confirm the arrest, citing state law prohibits them from releasing the detailed information but they will confirm there is a teacher named Michael McCormick who has been employed since September of 2016.

District leaders said McCormick is currently on administrative leave.

McCormick was booked into the Portsmouth Jail.