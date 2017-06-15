Stop & smell the fragrant daylilies

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are looking to attract butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden this season, you will want to plant Daylilies. Michael Miller and Lee Payne from the Richmond Area Daylily Association made a stop into our CBS 6 Backyard Weather Center Garden to share a few tips on how to plant a daylily and filled us in on their annual show and plant Sale that’s coming up Saturday, June 17th from 9am to 4pm at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. For more information you can visit http://myrads.com/ and http://www.lewisginter.org/