× Road Rules: Summer travel tips

RICHMOND, Va. – The official kick off date of the Summer season is Wednesday, June 21st and it’s the time of year when people start planning for vacations. National Travel Expert Amy Goodman shared helpful tips to consider before you map out plans for Summer travel. For more information you can visit http://www.booking.com, http://www.betadine.com, and http://www.hankooktire.com.