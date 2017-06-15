RACC offering $20 pet adoptions for male cats and dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- In celebration of Father’s Day, Richmond Animal Care and Control is offering $20 pet adoptions for all male cats and dogs during the holiday weekend.

The special price will only be available on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17.

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

The Father’s Day special will include all those services for $20.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday’s from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process click here.