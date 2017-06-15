Police investigating quadruple shooting on Richmond’s Northside: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting after four people were found shot on Richmond’s Northside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shootings happened on Old Brook Road, near the Newman Village apartments and blocks away from John Marshall High school.

Crime Insider sources say four people were shot and at least one victim has life-threatening injuries. The victims have been transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Burkett, who is on scene, says there is a massive police presence and shell casing all over the road.

Police have not released any information about the shooting or a suspect at this time.

