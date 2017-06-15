Chesterfield man facing federal charges for mortgage fraud scheme
Cheating husband convicted of murdering wife with hammer
Teacher ‘shocked and angry’ after student sex crime arrest
Driver killed, children seriously hurt on I-295

Police investigating quadruple shooting on Richmond’s Northside: Crime Insider

Posted 8:16 pm, June 15, 2017, by and , Updated at 08:52PM, June 15, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting after four people were found shot on Richmond’s Northside, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shootings happened on Old Brook Road, near the Newman Village apartments and blocks away from John Marshall High school.

Crime Insider sources say four people were shot and at least one victim has life-threatening injuries. The victims have been transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment.

Photo Gallery

Burkett, who is on scene, says there is a massive police presence and shell casing all over the road.

Police have not released any information about the shooting or a suspect at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.