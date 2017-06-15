More storms, heavy rain Friday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. — Thunderstorm activity will increase again across the region Friday. We may have a few passing showers or a thunderstorm in spots during the morning, but storms will turn more numerous during the afternoon and evening.

A front will slide across the state and a strong disturbance will approach from the west. These combined will cause more widespread thunderstorms in the Commonwealth, especially during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The slow movement of the storms combined with muggy air will allow the storms that do develop to produce torrential downpours. Rainfall rates of one inch in less than an hour will be possible. A few storms may be strong enough to produce high wind gusts and hail.

Storm threat will decrease by late evening. There will be a few scattered storms over the weekend, especially on Saturday, but the amount of the region affected will be less.

